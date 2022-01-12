Bay Area-based sticker business to move from Petaluma to Utah

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will be moving its headquarters from Petaluma to Utah, the company said Wednesday in a letter.

Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will leave its 50,000 square-foot building in the Bay Area and has a building lined up in Utah to move its operations there this upcoming spring.

The company was started over 35 years ago by Andrea Grossman, according to their website.

Andrea’s son, Jason, currently runs the company and said the COVID-19 pandemic really hurt their wholesale business.

In addition, the cost of operating the company in California was constantly increasing.

Jason said Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory closed down its wholesale operations to focus on online sales.

The company has seen a significant increase in direct-to-consumer business due to the COVID-related lockdowns during the pandemic.

The full announcement from Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory could be viewed here.