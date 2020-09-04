Bay Area beach closures over Labor Day weekend

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Some beaches in the Bay Area are closing for Labor Day weekend to avoid COVID-19 transmission caused by large crowds.

The city of Santa Cruz said beaches throughout the county and the Monterey Bay are closed during the day, only open for public use this weekend from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All beaches in Pacifica will be closed the whole weekend.

Beaches are open in Half Moon Bay and in Marin County.

Lake Berryessa in Napa County will also be closed this entire weekend, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. They said the US Bureau of Reclamation closed the recreation area, which includes boar launching and concession sites.

Health officials are urging people to be mindful of social distancing and wearing a mask if you decide to go to the beach.

“Together we need to get through Labor Day weekend, really protecting one another. Please don’t have parties where people do not have masks on just because they or a neighbor does not mean they couldn’t be positive,” Dr. Deborah Birx said.

Health officials say they do not want to see a surge in COVID-19 cases after this holiday weekend.

“Particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall, we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “We don’t want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again.”

Check back here for updates on Labor Day closures in the Bay Area.

