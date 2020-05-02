Bay Area beaches threaten to shut down if beachgoers don’t follow restrictions

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Orange County beaches may have been closed but here at home, we are not out of the clear just yet.

If we’re not following the states guidelines, local officials say our beaches could still be shut down.

Surfers were out Saturday morning, so if you decide to come out too, here are some of the best practices to consider while out enjoying the beach this weekend.

Make sure you are socially distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of space in between you and others at the beach.

Avoid large crowds — If you arrive at a beach or park and it’s way too many people, turn around because you’ll only be adding to traffic.

If you are more than 5 miles from your house, officials say this is not the beach your suppose to be visiting because it’s too far from your home.

“I say keep the people out until we have this lifted, as far as getting other people sick and a lot of people don’t like it because they are getting cabin fever, but stay at home that’s the best thing they can do right now,” Mitchell Franco, a Pacifica resident, said.

“I agree I think we should all try and be patient, this isn’t a test of all of our patients, are will to stay home and think of the people that need us to stay home and keep that thought in mind,” Karen Franco, a Pacifica resident, said.

Remember, health officials say because of the coastal winds at the beach, it’s one of the more high risk places you can be since you can’t control the flow of wind, just keep this is mind before you leave the house.

Last weekend, police in Pacifica issued hundreds of stay at home violations.

