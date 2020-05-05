Bay Area beauty salons prepare for when they can reopen their doors

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) – As the Bay Area begins to see some restrictions lifted from the stay at home order, some beauty salons are preparing for their reopening.

Right now, the governor says it could be months until you’re able to step inside a hair studio but that’s not stopping owners from preparing for when they can open their doors.

“We love our jobs and we love our clients and we all work really well together and we all miss each other and it’s hard just sitting around,” Gina Venturelli said.

Gina Venturelli owns a hair salon in San Carlos, she shut the doors of the salon in mid-March because of the stay at home order.

“You know, in the beginning you didn’t think it was going to be this drastic and then all of the sudden I get the phone call from Gina starting to panic,” Anne Camilleri said.

Venturelli’s landlord hasn’t asked for a penny since she had to close the salon.

She says she wants to see Venturelli succeed and knows that will be tough if she has to continue to pay rent while making no money.

“She said don’t worry about the rent and that was so relieving like I cried,” Venturelli said.

Venturelli has been anxious to reopen, already thinking about how she’ll be able to safely bring in her customers once Phase Three begins in California and her business is able to pick back up.

“I think we will be good as long as everyone wears their masks and we keep everything clean and disinfected,” Venturelli said.

Venturelli’s plan is for all stylists to be six feet apart from each other, to change aprons between clients, to remove the waiting area from the salon and take just one client at a time.

She says it’ll be different but at least they’ll be back to work and people can get their hair done for the first time in weeks.

