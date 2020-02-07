Bay Area beer lovers stand in line for hours waiting for new IPA

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Beer lovers throughout the Bay Area stood in line for hours waiting for a taste of a new beer Friday morning.

So what’s the hype?

“Pliny the Younger” is a triple IPA, meaning it is higher in alcohol and has tons of hops. It contains about 10.25% ABV, although it is pretty dry for the amount of malt used in the recipe.

People go crazy over Younger because it is brewed only once a year. It is released the first Friday in February and available for two weeks.

The average wait time is anywhere from one hour to six. One beer lover said he waited in line since 4 a.m.!

The Russian River Brewing Company hosts the exciting event and has two locations, one in Santa Rosa and one in Windsor. There are a few rules to ensure a fun but safe environment.

There is a three-hour limit at the breweries.

The Santa Rosa pub’s capacity is 135 people plus a few more on the patio when it’s a nice day. The Windsor pub’s capacity is 200 people.

Younger is served in a 10 oz. glass with a maximum of three per person per day. You can not take the beer to go. This year, for the first time ever, Younger will be available in a bottle.

The bottle must be purchased table-side or at the bar from your server or bartender. There is a maximum of purchase of two bottle per person per day.

In addition to Pliny the Younger, there will be about 20 other beer on tap, many of which are available to go.

Enjoy and please remember to drink responsibly!

