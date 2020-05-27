Bay Area braces for another day of record-breaking heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready for another day of record-breaking heat across the Bay Area.

Wednesday is shaping up to be another excessively hot day especially in the afternoon, with temperatures well into the 90’s for most inland areas.

It won’t be quite as hot as yesterday, but record-breaking afternoon highs are expected.

Daytime highs inland will still rise well into the 90’s, with a few spots hanging on to 100 degrees.

Meanwhile closer to the coast and bay, there will be a noticeable cool down, with highs back down into the 70’s and 80’s.

Skies will be clear and sunny as they’ve been since the start of the week.

Thursday is expecting to be the Bay Area’s last day of the heat wave before a dramatic drop in temperatures come Friday and on into the weekend.

Some showers are possible Saturday and by Sunday, temperatures in the region will only be in the 70’s.

