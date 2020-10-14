Bay Area braces for another potential power shutoff

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – As hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected to move through the Bay Area, PG&E is warning customers of another possible public safety power shutoff.

The power company says the shutoff could begin as early as Wednesday evening, and that they will make the official decision tomorrow morning.

This comes as the National Weather Service also issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains and parts of the East Bay like the Oakland Hills.

PG&E power shut offs could begin in the Oakland Hills as early as 8 p.m. tomorrow.

While it’s not definite yet, people are getting prepared as two wind events are expected to move in through Friday.

PG&E says possible public safety power shut offs are coming to the Bay Area Wednesday evening as they expect hot, dry and windy conditions.

“First thought is I’m keeping my fingers and toes crossed that it doesn’t happen, and second if it does, the way this year has gone it’s kinda gotten to the point where it’s just one more thing. I just hope it doesn’t,” Anita Watkins said.

In addition, there’s now a Red Flag Warning for elevated areas in the East Bay, like the Oakland Hills where Anita Watkins lives.

“Not the Oakland Hills fire, but my very own fire my house burned down so I’m super sensitive to that issue and try to be very careful and to have my property as cleared as possible, defensible space around it and hope I’ve done what I can,” Watkins said.

PG&E says neighbors here can expect the possible shutoffs to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and last through Friday morning.

“It does consist of two different time periods of wind risk and so during the day on Wednesday we will see the development of breezy and dry northwest winds initially develop down the Sacramento Valley but started at about 8 p.m. Wednesday we are expecting strength in those winds and expect those winds to spread across the Northern Sierra foothills and elevated terrain of the North Bay and then we’ll see them spread a little further into the evening in the East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning,” Scott Strenfel, PG&E Meteorologist, said.

Neighbors like Dean Burke are bracing for the weather events.

“Everybody should be very cautious of their property with the winds picking up and be prepared for any kind of a fire,” Burke said.

If these power shut offs do happen, PG&E expects to restore power by 10 p.m. Friday night.

