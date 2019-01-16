Bay Area braces for big winter storm Video

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) - Buckle up and get ready for a wet ride!

This is the calm before the storm, which is expected to hit the Bay Area this afternoon.

This morning won't be a picnic, though, because roads have puddles on them from overnight rainfall.

Rain kicks into gear around 11:30 a.m. for the coast and North Bay.

From this point on through the afternoon and evening rainfall will continue, heavy at times.

The heaviest rain will be seen as a line of rain and strong winds sweeps through the Bay between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Around 1 to 2 inches of rain will be seen widespread for urban areas and around 2 to 3 inches in mountainous areas.

Winds willgust as high as 60 mph so downed trees and power outages become increasingly possible during this time.

Sandbags are available in many places throughout the Bay Area.

A Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory go into effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast this afternoon.

