Bay Area braces for first heat wave of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Enjoy the next few days, Bay Area, because the comfortable temperatures won’t last as the first heat wave of the year creeps into the region just in time for Memorial Day.
Plenty more sunshine today and overall it will be comfortable.
Highs will be cool at the coast in the 60’s while bayside and inland areas will comfortably peak this afternoon in the 70’s. All of this under dry and increasingly clear afternoon skies.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer but still comfortable. Some inland areas will see the return of low 80’s.
By Monday, Memorial Day, highs inland are well into the 90’s with cities by the Bay feeling the 80’s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are looking to be the region’s hottest days, with some of the hottest high temperatures so far this year for cities all across the Bay.
That’s when we can expect high 90’s and potential 100-degree weather in inland areas like Livermore and Concord.
The National Weather Service says this is stagnant hot air that will linger over the region for several days and begin a cool down after Thursday.
