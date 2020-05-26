Bay Area braces for hottest day of 4-day heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today is expected to be the hottest day of the four-day heat wave grappling the Bay Area this week.

On Monday, new temperature records were set across the Bay, including downtown Oakland, which reached 91 degrees, breaking its previous record of 90 degrees back in 1975, according to the National Weather Service.

🌡⚠️NEW TEMPERATURE RECORDS⚠️🌡️



New Record:

Kentfield: 95 (Prev. 92, 1992)

SFO: 90 (87, 1951)

Oakland D'town: 91 (90, 1975)



Tied Record:

San Jose: 95 (1982)

Gilroy: 98 (1982) — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 26, 2020

Severe heat will continue to grip the Bay Area today, with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect for parts of the North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay into Thursday.

Today you can expect triple digits for some inland cities, 90’s all the way down to Bayside cities like Oakland, Hayward, and Fremont, as well as 70’s and 80’s nearer to the coast on the Peninsula.

Although Wednesday and Thursday will still be hot, relief can be expected come Friday, with temperatures rapidly cooling to seasonal averages in the 70’s and 80’s and staying that way through the weekend and into next week.

🌡️⚠️HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED⚠️🌡️

Valid: 11 AM Monday through Thurs. at 7 PM. Hottest days will be Tues. & Wed.

Coasts: 70s-low 80s

Shorelines: 80s-90s

Inland: 90s-100s

Stay weather aware and stay safe.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/MoyuZuALBv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 24, 2020

