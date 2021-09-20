Bay Area braces for very hot temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s heating up!
After such a cool last weekend of the season, the beginning of this week warms things right back on up with highs inland quickly climbing back into the 90’s.
- Coasts: 70-77 degrees
- Bay Area: 69-88 degrees
- Inland: 82-96 degrees
A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Tuesday due to smog accumulating in the Bay.
The agency predicts ozone pollution to reach unhealthy levels from the Northern California fires and high inland temperatures forecasted that day.
Some cooling centers will be open in Santa Clara County to help people beat the heat.
Mountain View:
Community Center lobby
201 S. Rengstorff Ave.
Mountain View, CA 94040
Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 8:30 am to 9 pm
Mountain View Public Library
585 Franklin St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Mountain View Police / Fire Station lobby
1000 Villa St.
Mountain View, CA 94041
Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
City of Sunnyvale:
Sunnyvale Public Library
665 W. Olive Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
Fire danger remains high with dry offshore winds paired with the heat resulting in Red Flag Warnings for upper elevations and inland areas.
Hot Weather Safety Tips
- Drink plenty of water: Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine or lots of sugar because they will speed up fluid loss.
- Limit physical activity: Avoid physical activity during the hottest time of the day—10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed, parked car.
- Stay in air-conditioned areas, whenever possible.
- Cool off by taking a bath or shower: Cool, plain water baths or moist towels work best. Do not cool children in alcohol baths.
- Wear cool clothing: Lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing can help you keep cool. Cotton clothes are good because they let sweat evaporate.
- Do not bundle babies: Babies do not handle heat well because their sweat glands are not fully developed. Do not put them in blankets or heavy clothing.
- Cover your head: Wear a wide-brimmed, vented hat or use an umbrella when outdoors because your head absorbs heat easily.
- Wear sunglasses and sunscreen: Use sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher when outdoors.
- Rest often in shady areas: Find shady places to cool down when outdoors.
- Check on frail or elderly family, friends, or neighbors often.