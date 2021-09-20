Bay Area braces for very hot temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s heating up!

After such a cool last weekend of the season, the beginning of this week warms things right back on up with highs inland quickly climbing back into the 90’s.

Coasts: 70-77 degrees

Bay Area: 69-88 degrees

Inland: 82-96 degrees

A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Tuesday due to smog accumulating in the Bay.

The agency predicts ozone pollution to reach unhealthy levels from the Northern California fires and high inland temperatures forecasted that day.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, 9/21, due to smog accumulation in the Bay Area. Tailpipe exhaust, hot temperatures and wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy air quality. Limit driving to reduce air pollution and see more at https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/5zLDUdKdy9 — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 20, 2021

Some cooling centers will be open in Santa Clara County to help people beat the heat.

Mountain View:

Community Center lobby

201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

Mountain View, CA 94040

Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 8:30 am to 9 pm

Mountain View Public Library

585 Franklin St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Mountain View Police / Fire Station lobby

1000 Villa St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

City of Sunnyvale:

Sunnyvale Public Library

665 W. Olive Ave.

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Hours: Tuesday, September 21st from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Fire danger remains high with dry offshore winds paired with the heat resulting in Red Flag Warnings for upper elevations and inland areas.

Hot Weather Safety Tips