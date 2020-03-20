Bay Area bridges suspend cash toll collection to help slow coronavirus spread

OAKLAND, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Traffic approaches the toll plaza of the San Francisco Bay Bridge November 2, 2009 in Oakland, California. The San Francisco Bay Bridge reopened this morning after being closed for six days to undergo emergency repairs of cross beams and rods that broke and fell into traffic damaging three vehicles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Bridges will no longer be accepting cash to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Caltrans and the Bay Area Toll Authority announced Friday that they will be temporarily suspending cash toll collection at seven bridges until further notice.

This will affect drivers who cross the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay or San Mateo-Hayward bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge already adopted full-time all-electronic tolling in 2013.

Beginning at midnight, toll booths at these bridges will be unstaffed.

Drivers without FasTrack will receive an invoice by mail. It will be mailed to the address at which the vehicle is registered with the DMV.

Even though the invoice will read “Toll Violation Notice,” the transaction will not be considered a violation and the amount due will be for the toll amount only.

