(KRON) — A SamTrans bus driver intervened to protect an elderly passenger at the Redwood City Caltrain station. According to a tweet from SamTrans, bus operator Geraldine Stovall witnessed an elderly passenger who was being attacked and robbed.

She was quick to intervene, SamTrans said, preventing the victim from being seriously injured. She was also able to capture a photo of the alleged attacker before he fled the scene.

“That could’ve been my dad. You can’t do that to old people,” Stovall said.

“Her quick actions saved the day,” the transit agency tweeted, adding, “We’re grateful for operators like Geraldine, true superheroes in ensuring the protection of our riders.”

KRON4 has reached out to the SamTrans transit police but has yet to receive a response.