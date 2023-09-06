(KRON) — Fall is around the corner, which means it will soon be time for classic fall activities like pumpkin picking and corn mazes.

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the best places around the country to partake in fall-themed activities. Of the 18 places listed, two are in the Bay Area.

Pastrorino’s Farms’ pumpkin patch

Located at 12391 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay, Pastorino Farms has been around since 1957, according to its website. It was founded by Enrico “Hank” Pastorino, who moved from Italy to the Bay Area as a child. The pumpkin patch opened in 1971, and Pastorino’s descendants still run the business.

During pumpkin season, its barn turns into a showplace for decorations. It houses farm equipment for the rest of the year.

“Today, the third generation of Pastorinos are running the operation with the property transformed into a seasonal pumpkin farm every October. There are farm animals, hayrides, train rides, and giant slides too. On the weekends, a haunted house opens up and face painting can be enjoyed as well,” Trips to Discover wrote.

Candle Lighters Ghost House

Candle Lighters is a nonprofit that raises money for other community-based projects in the tri-city area. To raise funds, it hosts a haunted house for the last two weeks of October.

The scares take place at a 19th-century carriage house at 39169 Fremont Blvd. in Fremont. Families have been coming to Williams Historical Park since 1969 for the event.

“It’s the only building left on what once was a 143-acre ranch, developed in the 19th century. While everything around it has changed significantly, today, those looking for a scare will find plenty of ghosts, the undead, witches, and more upon entering,” Trips to Discover wrote.