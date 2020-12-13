Track the storm: Bay Area can expect more rain overnight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More rain is expected in the Bay Area during the overnight hours.

Another round of wet weather is expected to flood the region overnight.

Although it’s been a relatively slow start to the wet season, mother nature is giving the Bay Area a double dose of two storms.

The upcoming storm is going to have a colder core to it, though, coming from the gulf of Alaska — bringing some much-needed, steady rain to the region.

The Bay Area can expect the first glimpse of showers around 3 a.m., targeting the North Bay.

Heavier downpours are anticipated around 5 a.m. and will pass through San Francisco.

Showers will increase even more for the coast, with its peak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., until it shifts south and east.

The East Bay valleys and South Bay can expect heavy rain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until it clears out.

Though most of the heaviest showers will have passed, scattered showers will still make their way through the Bay Area later Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.