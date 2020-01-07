Bay Area car break-in suspects heading to Southern California to commit crimes, police say

RICHMOND (KRON) — Car break-ins are not just happening in the Bay Area.

Police say thieves from here are targeting tourist spots in Los Angeles.

Police say the suspects include Bay Area gang members and they’re using rental cars to travel down to Southern California.

Busted out car windows are nothing new in the Bay Area.

Thieves targeting cars with something in sight and sometimes nothing in sight, but now those bay area thieves are hitting new locations.

They’re targeting vehicles in tourist spots and shopping centers in Los Angeles.

“It ranges from gang members to just individuals looking to make an easy score,” said Richmond Police Officer Enrik Melgoza.

Gang members leaving the bay and according to officers, doing so in rental cars, driving to Southern California and targeting tourists.

“Due to the increased law enforcement presence here in the Bay Area and it being such an epidemic here, they’ve started to move down south due to the fact that they’re known in the Bay Area,” the officer said. “The increased law enforcement presence in our tourist locations, large shopping centers and our quick response.”

Bay Area viewers have been quick to make KRON4 aware of new techniques used by thieves who are often caught in pictures or video.

Some of those new techniques include breaking in through the sunroof or working as a team in a popular area like Chinatown.

“They’re moving to Southern California. They focus on a lot of tourist attractions, shopping centers, which are obviously abundant in the Southern California area,” Melgoza said.

