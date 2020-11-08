Bay Area celebrates Biden-Harris victory

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video from San Francisco City Hall shows an impromptu dance party breaking out with the news of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory toward the White House.
Groups also gathered at the Embarcadero Ferry Building to celebrate the win.
Latest Posts
- Kamala Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect
- Explainer: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden
- Raiders’ Gruden: Chargers’ Rookie QB Herbert Is ‘Real Deal’
- Raiders’ Trent Brown goes back on reserve/COVID-19 list
- San Francisco erupts in cheers after Biden’s projected win