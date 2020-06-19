Bay Area celebrates historic Juneteenth with planned protests, rallies, marches

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – This year, Juneteenth comes at an especially important time for African-Americans in this country.

Here in the Bay Area, in the midst of protests against police violence, you also have the recent discovery of what people are calling nooses hanging and a fake body hung from a tree just up the way at Lake Merritt.

In spite of everything, the community will still be celebrating Juneteenth in many ways across the Bay Area Friday and this weekend.

At Lake Merritt, there will be several celebrations, including a march around the lake starting with a meeting at the courthouse at 1 p.m., as well as one at the Amphitheater from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In San Francisco, there will be a celebration at Dolores Park at 2 p.m.

In Berkeley, you can go to the Greek Amphitheater for an event starting at 6:30 p.m.

This weekend, there will be a celebration at Mosswood Park in North Oakland on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many of the events will be a combination of protests along with speakers and performances.

Face masks will be required at all events to make sure everyone is safe while celebrating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is historic in that it marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free and that the Civil War had ended, that message delivered two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

You can check out a list of more Bay Area Juneteenth celebrations here.

