(KRON) — Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello died at the age of 61, his company Gruppo Chiarello announced Saturday. Chiarello died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa while being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, according to his restaurant group.

The famed chef ran a handful of Bay Area restaurants, including Coqueta in San Francisco. He also served as host to a number of shows across PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and the Cooking Channel. In 2003, he won an Emmy for his Food Network television series “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello.”

U.S. Representative Mike Thompson, whose district covers Napa County, said on X, “Chef Chiarello loved our valley and sharing his passion for Italian cuisine with the world.”

Nonprofit trade organization Napa Valley Vintners said Chiarello offered numerous auction lots to help build the culinary program for Premiere Napa Valley. “As one of the pioneers of Napa Valley cuisine and an advocate for the good of our community, his spirit and love for Napa Valley will be missed,” Napa Valley Vintners followed in a statement.

His restaurant group said he spent his final moments surrounded by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, his family said to make donations to Meals of Wheels.