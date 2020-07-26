Bay Area CEO discusses next steps as funds for free child care set to expire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The North Bay Children’s Center has been providing free child care for essential workers since Sonoma County issued its first stay-at-home order in March.

The center was able to do so thanks to funding from the county’s emergency operations center, but that money is set to expire at the end of July.

Essential workers are now left to decide what to do with their children as they continue to work.

President and CEO of the North Bay Children’s Center Susan Gilmore joined KRONon to discuss what the next steps are.

