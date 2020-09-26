Bay Area chef feeds homeless during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area chef has spent time during the COVID-19 pandemic by feeding the homeless on the streets of San Francisco.

Joanna Karlinsky, former restaurant owner in the city and famous for her biscuits at the Meetinghouse, joined KRONon Friday to talk about her program and how the community can help.

Karlinsky said she used the extra time she had at home to cook meals for roommates and extra food for those who needed it.

She immediately took the warm meals to the streets.

