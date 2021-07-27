Bay Area cities among most educated in the U.S., study finds

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: People walk towards Sather Gate on the U.C. Berkeley campus on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California. U.C. Berkeley announced plans on Tuesday to move to online education for the start of the school’s fall semester due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is among the most educated regions in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study.

The ranking released this month shows that the San Jose-metropolitan area ranked highest in the Bay Area for most educated, second only in the U.S. to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metropolitan area snagged the #4 spot, just below the Washington, D.C. region.

To get these results, WalletHub said it evaluated 150 metropolitan areas using 11 metrics, which can be ultimately categorized into two things: “Educational Attainment” and “Quality of Education & Attainment Gap.”

The metrics include the share of adults 25 & older that have either a high school diploma, some college experience or Associate’s Degree, a Bachelor’s Degree, or a Graduate Degree.

The other metrics include the quality of the area’s public school system and universities, enrolled students, summer learning opportunities, and key disparities like the racial education gap, the gender education gap, and the education equality index score – which evaluates the achievement gap by comparing income backgrounds.

The study said metropolitan areas got extra credit when there was data supporting no gender or racial inequality.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area was also among the highest for Bachelor’s Degree and Graduate/Professional Degree holders.

The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara area was among the highest for people with Associate’s Degrees or some college experience.