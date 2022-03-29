Several Bay Area cities will receive federal funding for 29 projects across the region to support water and transportation infrastructure, health care services, education, and public safety.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced he secured over $65 million to fund projects across the Bay Area.

“I am proud to have secured funding for projects in the Bay Area to improve our water and transportation infrastructure, support health care services, and make our communities safer,” Senator Padilla said.

“This funding will go to local governments and community organizations that are directly serving our neighborhoods. Federal dollars will support projects to modernize our transportation infrastructure and spur economic growth,” Padilla added.

“We are also investing in projects that will increase California’s capacity to treat patients and deliver mental health services.”

Projects across the Bay Area that will receive federal funding include:

Alameda County

$2 million for the Crow Canyon Road Iron Horse Trail Bicycle-Pedestrian Overcrossing

$1.5 million for the City of Hayward’s Stack Center

$1 million for the City of San Leandro Water Quality Protection

$500,000 for a transitional housing project in the City of Alameda

$375,000 for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

$2 million for the 7th Street Connection Project in Oakland

$1.2 million for Oakland’s Mental Health Resilience Project

$734,000 for a Community Responders Program in Oakland

$250,000 for the Covenant House California Homeless Youth Services Center in Oakland

Contra Costa County

$1.5 million for a New Fire Station in Brentwood

$1.1 million to Expand Contra Costa County’s Mobile Crisis Response Team

$1 million for Contra Costa County to Develop a Crisis Hub to provide Mental Health Services

$1 million for Veterans Memorial Buildings Improvements in Contra Costa County

East Bay

$3.5 million for the East Bay Municipal Utility District’s Upper San Leandro Drinking Water Treatment Improvement Project

$450,000 for the City of Dublin’s Care Center

$350,000 to Improve the Safety of Iron Horse Trail

Marin County

$1 million for Levee Construction at Bel Marin Keys in Marin County

$700,000 for Non-motorized Access on East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard

Santa Clara County

$33 million to combine both the 940th Squadron Operations and the 940th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Beale Air Force Base in Santa Clara County

$2.7 million for the Santa Clara Infrastructure Improvement Project

$1 million for the City of San Jose’s Mobile Crisis Assessment Team

$500,000 for the SOMOS Mayfair Community Center in San Jose

San Francisco

$3.6 million for the California State Coastal Conservancy’s Resilient San Francisco Bay Pilot Project

$1.6 million for the South San Francisco Bay Shoreline Project

$1 million for Futures Without Violence, an Educational Program from The Courage Museum

$500,000 for an Economic Mobility Resource Hub in the City of South San Francisco

San Mateo County

$350,000 Enhanced Crisis Intervention Training for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Solano County