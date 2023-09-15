PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is awarding $267 million in new state grant funding to both state and local law enforcement in an effort to combat organized retail crimes.

On Friday at 10 a.m., Newsom is meeting with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Police Chief Bill Scott and Los Angeles County’s assistant sheriff to discuss the plans behind these funds.

In total the grant is being awarded to 34 police departments, seven sheriff’s offices, one probation department and 13 district attorney’s offices across the state. This money will help crack down on organized retail theft, property crime and car theft among others.

Here are the list of several Bay Area cities who are some of the recipients of the new grant.

Campbell

Daly City

Fremont

Newark

Palo Alto

San Bruno

San Francisco

San Jose

San Ramon

Santa Rosa

Vacaville

Palo Alto police says it plans to use its $5.1 million dollars for more staff and patrolling along with new electronics, like GPS, to help with criminals who flee the scene.

The application was open to all statewide law enforcement agencies earlier this summer. The City of Oakland, however, is not on the list. According to the NAACP, Oakland city leaders failed to submit a completed application by the deadline.

Leaders of the NAACP issued the following statement that read in part:

“This is a devastating blow to citizens and small businesses who have been clamoring for crime prevention measures which could have been funded by the millions of dollars in grants offered by the state. This money could have been used for extra police patrols, squad cars, and automated license plate readers to track down suspected perpetrators of crimes.”

KRON4 reached out to the City of Oakland but have not heard back as of yet.

These funds will be disbursed over the next three years and will begin starting Oct. 1.