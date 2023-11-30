(KRON) — Many Spotify users look forward to their “Wrapped” every year, when the app tells people which artists and songs they’ve listened to most throughout the calendar year.

This year, Spotify added a “Sound Town” to its annual recap. This matches users to “the city that has the most similar taste profile to yours,” according to Spotify.

Several towns were frequently seen as answers, including Berkeley, CA. Spotify associated artists including SZA, Lana Del Rey and Smino with the East Bay city.

According to NBC News, 0.3% of all Spotify users got Berkeley as their Sound Town. The most popular Sound Town was San Luis Obispo with 0.8% of all users.

Burlington, VT and Cambridge, MA were other popular answers. Spotify tweeted “hey besties” at Berkeley, Burlington and Cambridge on Wednesday.

Spotify Wrapped is always a popular discussion topic on social media, and X users joked about moving to Berkeley based on their Sound Town result.

KRON4 asked Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín what he thinks of Berkeley being such a popular answer. We are awaiting a response.

To check what your Sound Town is, click here.