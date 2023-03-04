(KRON) — Whether countless hours at work or responsiblities at home, sleep may not be atop of the priority list for people given the busyness of everyday life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends adults ages 18 to 60 get at least seven hours of sleep per night.

Even if you do get seven hours, however, not all sleep is created equal. In the United States’ largest cities, sleep quality can be an issue for people who live in areas with heavy traffic or loud construction.

U.S. News released a report last week ranking 50 metros across the country for the best “sleep health.” San Jose cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place ranking.

US News: Top 10 Cities for Sleep Health

Austin, TX Raleigh, NC Fort Worth, TX San Diego, CA Colorado Springs, CO Albuquerque, NM Tulsa, OK Omaha, NE San Jose, CA Tucson, AZ

Two Bay Area cities also cracked the top 48 list. San Francisco ranked 25th and Oakland 31st

The report took five factors in to consideration: air pollution, light pollution, noise pollution, physical activity and short sleep duration. Read the “Methodology” section below to see how those factors measured in the final ranking.

San Jose was the only top 10 city to not rank in the top 20 for “relatively low noise pollution” and “short sleep duration.” Except Raleigh, all of the top 10 cities for best sleep are west of the Mississippi River.

On the contrary, Philadelphia was rated the worse city for sleep health by U.S. News.

Methodology

U.S. News analyzed data from the 50 biggest cities in the country and looked into the five aforementioned factors. The report used public data from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The five factors taken into consideration were not weighed equally. Here’s how each factor was weighed by percentage:

Prevalence of Short Sleep Duration: 45%

Noise Pollution: 20%

Light Pollution: 15%

Physical Activity: 15%

Air Pollution: 5%

After taking those five factors into consideration, which add up to 100%, U.S. News compiled a total “sleep health” score for each particular city.

The full report by U.S. News can be viewed HERE. You can view the full top 48 list of metros ranked for best sleep health.