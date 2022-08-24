SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook.

There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year.

“We are proud to say the men and women of the South San Francisco Police Department are performing outstanding work on DUI enforcement and arrests this year,” the post stated. “Although this is great proactive police work, it unfortunately also shows how significant of a problem DUI driving is. Please don’t drink a [sic] drive!”