Bay Area coalition opposes CA bill that could reduce penalty for some robberies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Asian American leaders and business owners in the East Bay rallied to oppose proposed state legislation that would reduce some robbery cases from felonies to misdemeanors.

State Bill 82 would reclassify robberies in which less than $950 was taken to a misdemeanor and a fine with up to $1,000 or six months in jail.

The protesters say recent racist attacks against Asians show that even if the robberies did not involve thousands of dollars, they can still be violent and serious.

In order to become law, if it ever does, SB82 would need to pass the California Senate, then the assembly, and finally get signed by the governor.