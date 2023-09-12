Diablo Valley College sign at the entrance in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Feb. 15, 2022. (Harika Maddala/ Bay City News)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A faculty member and track coach at Diablo Valley College is accused of human trafficking, pandering, pimping, and other charges related to the use of force while engaging in sexual acts, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, 39, of Crockett, is currently being held without bail at the Martinez

Detention Facility.

Whitmore is accused of trafficking two women, Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2, for prostitution. He is also being charged with one count of pimping and four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object.

At least one of the alleged victims is a student, said Tim Leong, a public information officer for Contra Costa Community College District. “The district is not naming the student involved to protect her privacy,” Leong told KRON4.

“On Monday, September 11, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office filed a felony complaint outlining nine charges against Mr. Whitmore in connection with several offenses, some involving a student,” Leong wrote.

Prosecutors wrote, “Jane Doe #1 reported her situation to authorities at Diablo Valley College. After an investigation by campus police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Whitmore was arrested and taken into custody.”

At Diablo Valley College, Whitmore is an instructor of communication studies, as well as a track & field coach, according to prosecutors and the college’s website.

Whitmore was arrested on September 7. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Contra Costa Superior Court in Martinez.

Whitmore teaches communication studies on the college’s Pleasant Hill campus, according to the college’s faculty directory.

Leong said the college’s staff members identified “a serious situation” concerning Whitmore and worked with campus police, the sheriff, and district attorney.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and there are more facts to ascertain. We ask the community to be patient and allow processes to move forward without making assumptions or contributing to speculation. The district is devastated by the seriousness of the allegations that have been raised thus far. The safety of our students and staff is our main priority. We take seriously any accusations of inappropriate behavior by our employees,” Leong told KRON4.

Whitmore was named California Community College Cross Country and Track Coaches Association Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year in 2022.

Diablo Valley College wrote on its athletics website in July of 2022, “Congrats to DVC Coach Kyle Whitmore who was named Men’s 5CTCA Coach of the Year! The men’s success translated at the highest state level as they finished 4th place as a team at the state meet. This finish and excellent showings at meets across the entire season led to coach Whitmore and the coaching staff’s recognition.”

Whitmore is quoted by the college stating, “This award is not about me, it is about the excellence of the coaching staff and the tireless work of those athletes. This team was special because they competed with a unique combination of relentless tenacity and an unbelievable amount of joy.”

Diablo Valley College placed Whitmore on administrative leave following his arrest.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is urged to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at 925-313-2600.

District Attorney Diana Becton said, “There are tools at the local, state, and national level to help curb human trafficking and connect victims to trauma-informed services. For example, our office has a local human trafficking hotline, we have community- based service partners like Community Violence Solutions, and there’s a national toll-free help line that’s available 24/7.”

To report acts of human trafficking in Contra Costa County, call the District Attorney’s hotline at 925-957-8658, or the national helpline at 2-1-1.

This breaking news story will be updated.