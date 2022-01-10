Bay Area comedians mourn loss of comedian Bob Saget

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area comedians say this is a tough time for the industry with Omicron canceling stand up shows left and right.

Bob Sagets death is one more hit they didn’t see coming.

The actor and comedian had his fair share of success.

Comedian Jon Allen, owner of Cheaper Than Therapy, grew up watching Full House and Funniest Home Videos.

The comedian says Saget’s reputation is well known throughout the stand-up world.



“No one has a bad story about him. Just an absolute decent nice person who told the filthiest jokes,” Allen says.

The show Full House has kept tourists coming to the Bay Area for decades to snap pictures of the famous Tanner house.

It’s where a memorial of flowers and cards began to form Monday morning for Saget.

“One devastating blow after another,” said Vahe Hove, a comedian with Best of SF Stand Up.

SF Stand Up posted on Facebook Sunday night about the 65-year-olds death being one more blow to the industry.

“I know he’ll be missed by a lot of people, and a lot of fans have reached out and just expressed their sadness over the whole situation.”

Saget’s former co-stars took to social media to express their sadness as well.

John Stamos posted on Twitter saying “I will never have another friend like him.”

According to the Orange County Chief Medical Examiner in Florida, the cause and manner of Saget’s death are pending further studies, and the investigation may take up to 12 weeks to complete.