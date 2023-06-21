(KRON) — A Bay Area company has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture to sell lab-cultivated chicken in the U.S. UPSIDE, which is headquartered in Berkeley, has been approved to sell its cultivated chicken after completing a pre-market regulatory review process and obtaining a Grant of Inspection from the USDA.

The company called the approval “a truly historic moment” in a press release announcing the news. The approval means that UPSIDE can now start commercial production and sales of its cultivated chicken.

“I’m thrilled to share that cultivated meat will now be available for consumers in the U.S.,” said Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods. “This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table. It’s a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future – one that preserves choice and life. We are excited to launch with our signature, whole-textured UPSIDE chicken and can’t wait for consumers to taste the future.”

Founded in 2015, UPSIDE Food grows meat, poultry and seafood directly from animal cells. The company says that its products are not vegan or vegetarian, they are “delicious meat, made without the need to raise and slaughter billions of animals.”

UPSIDE will launch its cultivated chicken at Bar Crenn in San Francisco through a partnership with Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn.

Having won approval to begin selling its poultry product, UPSIDE said it will continue to work with the Food and Drug Administration and USDA to bring its next consumer products to market, including sausages, nuggets and dumplings.