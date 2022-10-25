SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks.

Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from its stores.

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership,” Gap stated in a press release Oct. 25. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

Adidas, Balenciaga and the Creative Artists Agency have also cut ties with Ye since he has even more forcefully promoted antisemitic tropes than he had in the past.

The rapper stated his intention to “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE,” a muddled reference to DEFCON, an acronym referring to levels of United States Military preparedness. DEFCON 2 is the last stage before nuclear war.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” Gap continued. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”