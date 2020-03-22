Bay Area congressman in critical condition with pneumonia

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 17: Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A statement regarding the condition of Congressman Mark DeSaulnier was sent out on Saturday.

Last Friday, the Bay Area congressman was admitted to the hospital to treat complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run.

At the time, he was in serious, but stable condition.

He was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back negative.

DeShaulnier’s condition has since gotten worse and he is in critical condition. Doctors are doing what they can to care for the congressman.

His family and staff say they appreciate the thoughts and prayers sent his way during this difficult time.

DeSaulnier has served as the U.S. Representative for California’s 11th congressional district since 2015, which includes most of Contra Costa County.

