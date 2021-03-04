Bay Area contractor charged in death of employee

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Concord business owner has been charged with two felonies in the death of his employee.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said the employee of Amazon’s Landscaping Company died in 2018 when he was operating a rented tree stump grinder. He has been identified as 68-year-old Manual Peralta of Antioch, Calif.

Suspect Segundo Collazo is accused of allowing Peralta to use the stump grinder in a dangerous manner, and also not properly teaching him how to use it safely.

“Employers must be made aware that disregarding the requirement to train and supervise workers using dangerous equipment can lead to tragedy and possible jail time,” said Cal/OSHA Chief Doug Parker.

The district attorney said Collazo already had his license suspended by the Contractors State License Board when Peralta died.

Homeowners are able to check a contractor’s license at this website before hiring them.