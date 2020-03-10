Bay Area coronavirus cases grow to 88

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are now a total of 88 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Bay Area.

Here are the latest number of coronavirus cases around the Bay Area as of Tuesday morning:

Santa Clara: 43

San Francisco: 13

San Mateo County: 9

Solano County: 8

Sonoma County: 3

Alameda County: 2

Marin County: 1

Coronavirus has infected more than 113,000 people globally and killed over 4,000 people.

