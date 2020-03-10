SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are now a total of 88 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Bay Area.
Here are the latest number of coronavirus cases around the Bay Area as of Tuesday morning:
- Santa Clara: 43
- San Francisco: 13
- San Mateo County: 9
- Solano County: 8
- Sonoma County: 3
- Alameda County: 2
- Marin County: 1
Coronavirus has infected more than 113,000 people globally and killed over 4,000 people.
Latest Stories:
- Bay Area coronavirus cases grow to 88
- Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation
- Bay Area schools closed over coronavirus
- An updated look at NCAA Tournament bubble teams
- Tentacles of Olympic cancellation would reach around globe