Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Bay Area coronavirus cases grow to 88

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are now a total of 88 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Bay Area.

Here are the latest number of coronavirus cases around the Bay Area as of Tuesday morning:

  • Santa Clara: 43
  • San Francisco: 13
  • San Mateo County: 9
  • Solano County: 8
  • Sonoma County: 3
  • Alameda County: 2
  • Marin County: 1

Coronavirus has infected more than 113,000 people globally and killed over 4,000 people.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News