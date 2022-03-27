SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Spring started last Sunday on March 20, and it’s been back-and-forth weather in the Bay Area ever since.

About a week ago on March 19, the Bay Area received light rainfall.

Only about two days later last Tuesday, many parts of the Bay Area began to heat up for the start of the spring season — temperatures reaching the 80s.

After a rather sunny and dry Saturday, rain and heavy winds are the story for many parts of the region on Sunday.

In addition to Sunday evening’s rainfall, the National Weather Service Bay Area announced there will be gusty winds all night into Monday morning — peak winds expected to range from 40 to 58 mph.

KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr said rain is to be “moderate and heavy” throughout the overnight hours.

As of 6 p.m., the strongest winds in San Francisco are going southeast at 30 mph, according to the NWS.

As of 7 p.m., the agency is measuring 0.01 to 0.35 inches of rainfall along the San Francisco Peninsula and North Bay coastline.

The strongest winds will be at Lucas Valley in Marin where it can reach up to 58 mph, the NWS said.

Other notable peak wind speeds:

San Francisco Airport: 52 mph

West Side Los Altos Hills: 55 mph

Pacifica: 47 mph

Earlier in the day, NWS issued a wind advisory for most of the Bay Area with gusts up to 45 mph. That number has since increased to up to 58 mph.

The agency advises residents to secure loose outdoor objects and prepare for possible power outages.