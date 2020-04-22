Bay Area counties begin enforcement of face coverings amid pandemic

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – Six Bay Area counties on Wednesday will begin enforcement of face coverings in essential businesses and on public transit, all in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Counties that begin enforcement today are:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Marin

San Francisco

San Mateo

Sonoma County began enforcement of its face covering requirement last Friday.

Santa Clara County officials have yet to require face coverings but instead “strongly urges” its residents to cover up.

Solano County is also recommending face coverings but not requiring them as of Wednesday.

Face coverings will be required inside grocery stores and while waiting in line to get inside, too.

You must wear a face covering when you work at an essential business as well, like the grocery store or pharmacy, or when you are visiting a healthcare provider or facility.

Face coverings are also required when waiting in line for public transportation or riding it.

Businesses in the county are not recommended to serve customers who do not follow the order.

You do not need a mask if you are working in an office alone, or in the car alone, or at your home.

The order does not require children 12 and under to wear a mask and children ages 2 and under should not wear them at all for risk of suffocation.

While exercising outside, you are encouraged to have 6 feet of distance between others.

It’s a good idea to carry a face covering with you so you can easily put it on if you can’t keep distance from others.

You can cover your face with a cloth, bandana, or even a t-shirt, but leave the medical-grade masks for healthcare workers.

