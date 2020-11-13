Bay Area counties tighten COVID guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several Bay Area counties have revised or reinstated COVID-19 restrictions after an increase in case and hospitalizations across the region and statewide.

Here’s a breakdown of each county’s current health orders:

Status: Orange (Moderate)

Alameda County has announced plans to temporarily pause some reopenings of additional activities and services.

The number of COVID cases per 100,000 people in the county has risen from 3.4 to 4.9 people.

According to the county, it is expected to move into the Red tier – which would mean the closure of some non-essential indoor businesses. As of Friday afternoon the county remains in the state’s Orange tier.

Status: Red (Substantial)

Officials said while the county’s positivity rate is still below 5%, they are taking precautions to make sure the rate stays low.

The actual last reported positivity rate in the county is 2.3%.

The following restrictions are in place:

Maximum occupancy at retail stores reduced to 50%

Indoor shopping malls and food court occupancy reduced to 25%

Office workspaces must work remotely except for minimal staff

Gyms and fitness centers reduced to 10% occupancy

Indoor pools and bowling alleys must close

Indoor entertainment centers must close

Starting November 17 at 8 a.m., Contra Costa County will also completely close:

Indoor dining

Indoor fitness centers

Concession stands at movie theaters

On November 6, the county had already placed the following limits:

Outdoor bars prohibited (except where allowed under restaurant guidance with drinks as part of a meal)

Indoor dining allowed at a maximum of 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy and 200 people)

Indoor movie theaters can operate at a maximum 25% of occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)

Religious services indoors allowed at a maximum 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer (down from 50% occupancy or 200 people)

Cardrooms and satellite wagering sites can’t operate indoors (they previously could operate indoors at 25% capacity)

Status: Orange (Moderate)

Due to a rise in cases, the county is moving into the state’s Red (Substantial) tier starting Tuesday, Nov. 17.

All indoor dining including at restaurants, movie theaters, and food courts, must shut down.

Additionally, the following services and businesses must make the following changes:

Retail / malls – reduce capacity to 50%

– reduce capacity to 50% Libraries – reduce capacity to 50%

– reduce capacity to 50% Museums – reduce capacity to 25%

– reduce capacity to 25% Places of worship – reduce capacity to 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer)

– reduce capacity to 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer) Gyms and fitness centers – reduce capacity to 10%

– reduce capacity to 10% Wineries – operate outdoor only

– operate outdoor only Family entertainment centers – operate outdoor only

– operate outdoor only Cardrooms – operate outdoor only

– operate outdoor only Indoor pools – close

– close Bars and breweries (with no meal option) – close

Status: Orange (Moderate)

Napa County officials said the county may move back to the most restrictive Purple tier as early as next week if it continues its current trajectory.

According to officials, the county is reporting a 50% increase from the previous week. Since Nov. 6, 251 new cases were reported in the county for a total of 2,432 cumulative cases.

In late October, Napa County had begun to ease COVID restrictions, allowing more indoor capacity at restaurants, fitness centers, and worship places.

Status: Yellow (Minimal)

Since October 2, San Francisco has experienced a 250% increase in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor London Breed has announced San Francisco will roll back and/or modify select activities.

The following activities will stop indoor operations until further notice:

Indoor dining at restaurants or bars serving meals in any context including standalone restaurants, food courts in shopping centers, and dining establishments in hotels, museums or other venues.

The following activities will pause until further notice:

High schools that are not already open with approved plans. (Switching to outdoor instruction within certain parameters).

The following activities will be required to reduce capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors:

Fitness centers may remain open to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people (down from 100).

Movie theaters may remain open to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people (down from 100).

All other businesses and activities that are currently allowed may continue operating at this time, including:

Outdoor dining and take-out

Elementary and middle schools

Offices, retail shopping, personal services, and cultural and family activities such as museums and aquariums

Status: Orange (Moderate)

Under the Orange tier, the following is allowed:

Shopping malls: Can open indoors with modifications

Places of worship: Can open indoors with modifications

Dine-in restaurants: Can open indoors with modifications

Offices (non-essential businesses): Can open indoors with modifications

Bars/Breweries (where no meal provided): Can open outdoors only with modifications

Movie theaters: Can open indoors with modifications

Gyms & fitness centers, including indoor pools: Can open indoors with modifications

Hotels, lodging and short-term lodging rentals: Can open with modifications

Museums: Can open indoors with modifications

According to the county’s dash board, there were more than 12,000 confirmed cases and 168 deaths.

Status: Red (Substantial)

The county will move into the state’s Red tier on Tuesday, Nov. 17 due to a surge in cases.

Health officer Dr. Sara Cody announced Friday that they expect the county be moved into the state’s most restrictive Purple tier in the next few weeks if case rates and hospitalizations don’t subside.

Starting Nov. 17, indoor dining must shut down, with other limits on certain high-risk activities that have not been disclosed as of Friday afternoon.

Current status: Red (Substantial)

According to Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matya, Solano County averaged more than 50 new cases per day over the last week, Matyas told the county’s Board of Supervisors earlier this week, including a stretch of four to five days with more than 80 cases per day.

Solano County’s number of new cases per day per 100,000 residents sat at 11.3 on Tuesday, when adjusted for how many tests the county conducts.

To date, the county has confirmed 8,430 cases of the coronavirus, resulting in 79 deaths.

Status: Purple (Widespread)

Sonoma County has remained in the state’s most restrictive tier since Sept. 11 as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

According to the county website, there are 10,679 confirmed cases and 149 deaths reported.

Under the Purple tier, all activities and businesses in Sonoma County must comply with requirements and restrictions of the Purple tier according to state guidelines.