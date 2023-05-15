(KRON) — A civil law enforcement action against CVS Pharmacy for selling expired over-the-counter drugs and baby formula has been settled, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The settlement is just a piece of a multi-county law enforcement action that District Attorneys with Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, Fresno, Marin, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Shasta, Solano and Yolo counties brought against the pharmacy giant.

California law does not allow retailers to sell expired over-the-counter drugs. It also prohibits retailers from selling or offering for sale any infant formula or baby food that is past the use-by date. This is mandated by the Federal Drug and Cosmetic Act.

KRON On is streaming now

CVS Pharmacy is a sizable provider of goods across the Bay Area–the company has 31 stores in Contra Costa County alone. The civil complaint against the company was filed in Santa Cruz County Superior Court on May 9.

The civil complaint alleged that CVS had been selling expired drugs, infant formula and baby food past the “use by” date over the past four years. CVS cooperated with all authorities after the company was informed of the violation. The investigation did not find evidence that the sale of these products harmed consumers.