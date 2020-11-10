Bay Area counties backtrack after increase in COVID cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two Bay Area counties – San Francisco and Contra Costa – are backtracking in the state’s COVID-tier system after reporting an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Mayor London Breed announced San Francisco will roll back and/or modify select activities.

The following activities will stopindoor operations until further notice:

Indoor dining at restaurants or bars serving meals in any context including standalone restaurants, food courts in shopping centers, and dining establishments in hotels, museums or other venues.

The following activities will pause until further notice:

High schools that are not already open with approved plans. (Switching to outdoor instruction within certain parameters).

The following activities will be required to reduce capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors:

Fitness centers may remain open to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people (down from 100).

Movie theaters may remain open to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people (down from 100).

All other businesses and activities that are currently allowed may continue operating at this time, including:

Outdoor dining and take-out

Elementary and middle schools

Offices, retail shopping, personal services, and cultural and family activities such as museums and aquariums

“I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that everyone act responsibly to reduce the spread of the virus. Every San Franciscan needs to do their part so that we can start moving in the right direction again,” said Mayor Breed. “I know this is not the news our residents and businesses wanted to hear, but as I’ve said all along, we’re making decisions based on the data we’re seeing on the ground.

Since October 2, San Francisco has experienced a 250% increase in COVID-19 case.

According to the map on the state’s public health department website, Contra Costa County has moved back to the red tier. It was previously in the orange.

Santa Cruz County has also moved back to the red tier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

