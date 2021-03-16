Bay Area county moves into orange tier on St. Patrick’s Day

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area county made significant progress on ‘tier Tuesday’ this week.

San Mateo County has been confirmed by California health officials to enter the orange tier of reopening.

It’s the first Bay Area county to hit this second-least restrictive tier in the state’s reopening blueprint since the recent stay-at-home orders were lifted.

“I feel like the sun is shining again on San Mateo County as moving to the orange tier marks that we are making a true comeback,” county supervisor David J. Canepa said.

“Now we must minimize the risk if we want to move to yellow and then green to complete this historic comeback. That means respecting the health orders of social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding large crowds and most importantly wearing your damn masks, especially if you are going to enjoy a pint during St. Patrick’s Day,” Canepa added.

To qualify for the orange tier, a county must report:

• 1.0 – 3.9 daily new cases (per 100k)

• 2.0 – 4.9% positive tests for entire county

• Less than 5.3% positive tests for health equity quartile

As of March 12, the state reports that San Mateo County has an average of six new COVID-1 cases per day per 100K, 1.2% positivity rate over a seven-day average, and 2.3% health equity quartile positivity rate.