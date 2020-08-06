Bay Area county will pay residents to quarantine if they have COVID-19

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County program is offering to pay residents $1,250 to self-isolate at home if they have COVID-19.

County leaders approved a pilot program on Wednesday August 5.

Requirements include having a referral from select clinics and not receiving unemployment benefits or paid sick leave. 

The county hopes the program will help prevent spread of the virus. More details on how to apply will be released soon.

