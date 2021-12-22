Bay Area crime victims targeted twice in 1 day

A San Francisco Police Department patch is shown on an officer’s uniform in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men accused of carrying out several robberies around San Francisco and terrorizing a Millbrae family appeared in a San Mateo County courtroom Wednesday.

George Redmond, 37, and Devontae Rutherford, 26, are charged with robbery and residential burglary in connection to an October crime spree.

San Mateo County investigators said a Millbrae family was victimized by the duo twice in one day.

The incident began when a husband and wife woke up on October 14 and drove from their Millbrae house to a restaurant they own in San Francisco. After the couple parked their car, a group of robbers smashed the car’s windows.

Investigators believe Redmond and Rutherford were part of the smash-and-grab robbery group.

Less than an hour later, Redmond and Rutherford broke into the couple’s house in Millbrae, prosecutors said.

The victims’ 33-year-old son was at home sleeping at the time.

The son woke up with a gun pointed in his face, prosecutors said. He was held hostage at gunpoint for 30 minutes while the home invaders ransacked the house.

The thieves stole more than $94,000 worth of cash and jewelry, according to prosecutors. The son called 911 after the men fled from the house.

Police connected the San Francisco car break-in with the Millbrae home invasion and other robberies in the Bay Area because the same getaway car was used, prosecutors said.

Police found Redmond and Rutherford in Richmond and arrested the men.

As of Wednesday, the two men remained in custody at the San Mateo County Jail with no bail.