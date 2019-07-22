Bay Area deli owner: Free food for anyone who says ‘send her back’

CLAYTON (KRON) – A Clayton deli owner is being slammed after posting a controversial Facebook post offering free food to any customer who said “send her back.”

The post was written on the personal Facebook page of John Canesa, owner of Canesa’s Brooklyn Heroes on Main Street, over the weekend.

Some say the owner has a right to free speech, while others feel he crossed a line.

The post read, “Meatballs made with beef today in case we offend any of our overly sensitive pork haters!” he wrote. “Free side when you say ‘send her back!'”

The deli owner’s post comes days after President Donald Trump suggested four congresswomen of color “go back where they came from.”

“Send her back” was then chanted at a rally for the president in North Carolina.

Canesa’s Brooklyn Heroes Facebook page now has a stream of new comments, telling visitors not to believe the bad reviews, while others are hoping the backlash will be a wake-up call for the business.

Tuija Catalano, mayor of Clayton, responded to the comment on her Facebook page, saying she was saddened by the post.

“When hateful comments are being promoted as part of a local business, they reflect on our community’s reputation,” her post read in part.

A “No Racism Rally” was planned this week by the East Bay Human Rights Advocates, but according to the group’s Facebook page, the rally has been postponed after receiving threats.

As for Canesa’s they are closed Monday’s but are expected to be open on Tuesday.