Bay Area doctor calls new restrictions ‘draconian’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Shutting it down again.

A majority of the Bay Area has issued stay-at-home orders as early as Sunday.

This as coronavirus cases continue to surge and hospitals are quickly becoming overwhelmed.

Health officers from five Bay Area counties have announced they will enact the governor’s regional stay-at-home order in the next few days, not waiting for the ICU capacity to drop below 15%.

Those counties are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, and San Francisco.

Now the question becomes, how effective will the stay-at-home order be at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Joining KRON4 is Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease and public health expert at UCSF.

“You know, I think that we have to be careful. We definitely have had an increase in cases, our hospitalizations luckily have been much less than other parts of the country and we’re very fortunate to have that. I think my concern about the shutdown is we want to be data-driven about outside activities and there are a lot of people who may be driven indoors to be with people that they care about instead of outdoors and I actually think that was a little draconian in terms of how we, this was posed to us,” Dr. Gandhi said.

