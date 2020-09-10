Bay Area doctor discusses health impacts of breathing in smoky, ashy air

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area continues to see very unhealthy air quality from the wildfires burning across the state.

Dr. Vinnie Jha, a Pulmonologist with Sutter Health, joined KRON4 to talk about the health impacts of breathing in the bad air we are experiencing.

Several areas across the Bay are in the red zone, which means it is unhealthy air for all and residents should minimize outdoor activity.

“What’s happening is people are inhaling the particulate matter, in particularly the small particulate matter, less than 2.5, it’s smaller than a red blood cell, it’s inhaled deep into your lungs and that causes inflammation and it can cause problems, especially for people with lung conditions but not only for people with lung conditions,” Dr. Jha said.

He also described the difference between ash, particulate matter and smoke.

“Ash includes the particulate matter. The wildfire smoke is a combination of gases, ozone, as well as the particulate matter. So particulate matter refers to very small pieces and researchers categorize it as PM10, which is 10 microns or smaller, or the most dangerous which is PM2.5, which is 2.5 microns or smaller, so they’re very tiny particles which get inhaled deeply into the lungs and cause inflammation and the problems that go on from there,” Dr. Jha said.

For more information, listen to the full interview above.

