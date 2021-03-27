Bay Area doctor gives tips on breaking bad pandemic eating habits

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The pandemic’s one-year milestone is a reminder of just how much life has changed and how much we’ve had to endure.

For many, trying to handle the stress of the pandemic has led to some bad eating habits, in an attempt to cope with the “new normal”.

But there are some simple steps people can take to get back on track. Whether it’s attending a virtual healthy cooking class or adopting positive lifestyle changes, it’s never too late to break bad pandemic habits, as they can lead to long-term health implications.

One approach is Lifestyle Medicine.

It is a distinct field of medicine aimed at treating the root cause of most of our modern diseases, many of which are caused by lifestyle.

Dr. Linda Shiue, the director of Culinary Medicine at Kaiser Permanente, joined KRONon Saturday to speak about how people can break those bad pandemic eating habits.

You can watch the full interview above.

