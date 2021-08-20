Bay Area doctor found with 2k images, videos of child pornography: federal complaint

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Bay Area doctor was charged with possessing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

A recently unsealed federal complaint alleges that 58-year-old Joseph Andrew Mollick had at least 2,000 sexually exploitive images and videos of children on his Apple iCloud account.

He is also accused of using the social media app Kik to upload one of these images.

According to healthgrades, Mollick is an oncology specialist affiliated with several Bay Area medical facilities. He is also an associate professor at UCSF School of Medicine.