Bay Area doctor survives battle with COVID-19

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Dr. Jerry Kram is awake for the first time in weeks.

He’s greeted by smiling nurses and doctors as he’s taken out of ICU.

Dr. Kram was in a wheelchair but happily alive because COVID-19 almost killed him.

“I have no clue what I did to deserve, to keep going,” he said.

On April 14, the 74-year-old pulmonary specialist awoke from his coma at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

He said he’s going to reflect a lot what has changed over the last six weeks.

“My thoughts are that I’m gonna have to think about it.”

As coronavirus attacked his lungs, Dr. Kram spent 16 days on a ventilator and lost more than 20 pounds.

His memory of his time in the hospital has been hazy at best.

“If I had to go through what he did,” Lily Hu said. “I wouldn’t want to remember it either.”

Dr. Kram’s wife Lily Hu says her husband spent so much of his life helping others.

She’s grateful the medical team was able to save him.

“These guys were amazing, not just the doctors, especially the nursing staff,” she said.

Giving a wave and a thumbs up from his hospital room, Dr. Kram knows just how lucky he is to have survived.

“I grieve for all of those folks who aren’t as lucky,” he said. “I am so fortunate to have survived this.”

The doctor says he ready to begin his life with his wife Lily.

“I’m gonna savor and enjoy every second of life,” he said. “I couldn’t script a better ending.”

Of course the story isn’t over yet, the doctor is expected to be released tomorrow.

He plans to take it slow in order to get stronger and healthier and then he’s going to get back to helping others.

