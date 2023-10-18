SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you, or someone you know, are a victim of domestic violence, resources are available. KRON4 has compiled a list of Bay Area domestic violence sheltters.

Bay Area domestic violence shelters:

NORTH BAY:

Napa Emergency Women’s Services

1141 Pear Tree Ln #220, Napa, CA 94558

Phone number: (707) 255-6397

Website: https://www.napanews.org/

YWCA Of Sonoma County

2755 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Phone number: Crisis: (707) 546-1234; Office: (707) 546-9922

Website: https://www.ywcasc.org/

SafeQuest Solano

1261 Travis Blvd., Ste. 230 Fairfield, CA 94533

Phone number: (866) 487-7233

Website: https://www.safequest.us/

Center for Domestic Peace

734 A Street

San Rafael,CA 94901-3923

Phone Number: (415) 924-6616

Website: http://www.centerfordomesticpeace.org/

SAN FRANCISCO:

Asian Women’s Shelter

3543 18th Street #19

San Francisco, CA 94110

Phone number: Crisis: 1-877-751-0880; Office: (415) 751-7110

Website: https://www.sfaws.org/

Community United Against Violence

427 S Van Ness Ave San Francisco, CA 94103

Phone number: (415) 333-4357

Website: https://www.cuav.org/

Cooperative Restraining Order Clinic

3543 18th Street, Box #5

San Francisco, CA 94110

Phone number: (415) 864-1790

Website: https://www.probono.net/sf/volunteer/item.Cooperative_Restraining_Order_Clinic_CROC

La Casa de Las Madres

1269 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103

San Francisco CA, 94103-2474

Phone number: (877) 503-1850

Website: http://www.lacasa.org/

Riley Center of St. Vincent de Paul

1175 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Phone number: 24-Hour Support Line: (415) 255-0165; English: (415) 757–6595; Spanish: (415) 757–6490

Website: https://svdp-sf.org/what-we-do/riley-center/

Women Organized to Make Abuse Non-Existent

W.O.M.A.N., Inc.

26 Boardman Place

San Francisco, CA 94103

San Francisco CA, 94103-3558

Phone number: (415) 864-4722

Website: http://www.womaninc.org/

EAST BAY:

Family Violence Law Center

470 27th Street, Oakland, CA 94612

Family Violence Law Center

Oakland CA, 94612

Phone number: Office: (510) 208-0220

Website: https://fvlc.org/

Family Violence Appellate Project

Helpline: (510) 380-6243

Business line: (510) 858-7358

449 15th St., Suite 104

Oakland, CA 94612

Website: http://fvaplaw.org/

STAND! For Families Free of Violence

1410 Danzig Plaza, Concord, CA 94520

Business Line: 925-676-2845

Crisis Line: 1-888-215-5555

Website: https://www.standffov.org/

Building Futures with Women & Children

MAIN OFFICE

1840 Fairway Dr.

San Leandro, CA 94577

Crisis: 1-866-A-WAY-OUT

Office: (510) 357-0205

Website: http://bfwc.org/

Tri-Valley Haven

3663 Pacific Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550

Counseling and Administrative Offices:

925.449.5845

Crisis Line:

1.800.884.8119

WEBSITE: https://trivalleyhaven.org/

Ruby’s Place

Admin Office

20880 Baker Rd,

Castro Valley, CA 94546-5729

Multilingual Services in:

English: (888) 339-SAFE (7233)

Spanish: (510) 303-9953

website: https://www.rubysplace.org/wp/

Afghan Coalition

39155 Liberty Street, Suite D-460

Fremont, CA

(510) 745-1682

website: https://afghancoalition.org/

SAVE – Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments

EMPOWERMENT CENTER

1900 Mowry Ave., Suite 201

Fremont, CA 94538

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Website: https://save-dv.org/

Shalom Bayit

Ending Domestic Violence in Jewish Homes

P.O. Box 2883, Berkeley, CA 94702

A project of the Tides Center

(866) 742-5667 (SHALOM-7) toll free within the Bay Area

website: https://shalom-bayit.org/

SOUTH BAY:

MAITRI

Mailing Address PO Box: 697, Santa Clara, CA 95052

Helpline: 1-888-862-4874

website: https://maitri.org/

YWCA Silicon Valley Domestic Violence Department

Silicon Valley Office

375 S. Third St. San Jose, CA 95112

Crisis: (800) 572-2782

Office: (408) 295-4011

website: https://yourywca.org/

Asian Americans for Community Involvement

24- hour hotline: (408) 975-2739

***Online chat platform

Safe Chat Silicon Valley

Text Helpline: 1-833-488-1236

Asian Women’s Home

Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI)

2400 Moorpark Ave., Suite 300

San Jose, CA 95128

Family Justice Center

9 am-12 pm, 1-5 pm

749 Story Road Suite #50, San Jose, CA 95122

website: https://aaci.org/

Community Solutions

Sexual Assault & DV Crisis Line: 1 (877) 363-7238

Youth & Family Crisis Line: (408) 683-4118

Office: 1 (408) 842-7138

Website: https://www.communitysolutions.org/need-help/

Gilroy (Headquarters):

9015 Murray Avenue, #100

Gilroy, CA 95020

1.408.842.7138

Mon-Fri 8:30am to 5:00pm

Morgan Hill

16264 Church Street, #103

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

1.408.779.2113

Mon-Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm

San Jose

1356 Ridder Park Drive

San Jose, CA 95131

1.408.225.9163

Mon-Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm

Peninsula:

Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse

CORA’s Main Office

2211 Palm Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94403

CORA East Palo Alto Office

Located within the Renaissance Center

1848 Bay Road

East Palo Alto, CA 94303

24-Hour Hotline – (800) 300-1080

Office: 650-652-0800

website: https://www.corasupport.org/