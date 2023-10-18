SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you, or someone you know, are a victim of domestic violence, resources are available. KRON4 has compiled a list of Bay Area domestic violence sheltters.

Bay Area domestic violence shelters:

NORTH BAY: 

Napa Emergency Women’s Services

1141 Pear Tree Ln #220, Napa, CA 94558

Phone number:  (707) 255-6397 

Website: https://www.napanews.org/

YWCA Of Sonoma County

2755 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Phone number: Crisis: (707) 546-1234; Office: (707) 546-9922 

 Website: https://www.ywcasc.org/

SafeQuest Solano 

1261 Travis Blvd., Ste. 230 Fairfield, CA 94533 

Phone number: (866) 487-7233 

Website: https://www.safequest.us/

Center for Domestic Peace
734 A Street
San Rafael,CA 94901-3923 

Phone Number: (415) 924-6616 

Website: http://www.centerfordomesticpeace.org/

SAN FRANCISCO: 

Asian Women’s Shelter 

3543 18th Street #19
San Francisco, CA 94110 

Phone number: Crisis: 1-877-751-0880; Office: (415) 751-7110 

Website: https://www.sfaws.org/

Community United Against Violence 

427 S Van Ness Ave San Francisco, CA 94103 

Phone number: (415) 333-4357 

Website: https://www.cuav.org/

Cooperative Restraining Order Clinic 

3543 18th Street, Box #5
San Francisco, CA 94110 

Phone number: (415) 864-1790 

Website: https://www.probono.net/sf/volunteer/item.Cooperative_Restraining_Order_Clinic_CROC 

La Casa de Las Madres 

1269 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103 

San Francisco CA, 94103-2474 

Phone number: (877) 503-1850 

Website: http://www.lacasa.org/

Riley Center of St. Vincent de Paul 

1175 Howard Street
San Francisco, CA 94103 

Phone number: 24-Hour Support Line: (415) 255-0165; English: (415) 757–6595; Spanish: (415) 757–6490 

Website: https://svdp-sf.org/what-we-do/riley-center/

Women Organized to Make Abuse Non-Existent 

W.O.M.A.N., Inc.
26 Boardman Place
San Francisco, CA 94103 

San Francisco CA, 94103-3558 

Phone number: (415) 864-4722 

Website: http://www.womaninc.org/

EAST BAY:  

Family Violence Law Center 

470 27th Street, Oakland, CA 94612 

Family Violence Law Center 

Oakland CA, 94612 

Phone number: Office: (510) 208-0220 

Website: https://fvlc.org/

Family Violence Appellate Project 

Helpline: (510) 380-6243
Business line: (510) 858-7358 

449 15th St., Suite 104
Oakland, CA 94612 

Website: http://fvaplaw.org/

STAND! For Families Free of Violence 

1410 Danzig Plaza, Concord, CA 94520
Business Line: 925-676-2845
Crisis Line: 1-888-215-5555 

Website: https://www.standffov.org/

Building Futures with Women & Children 

MAIN OFFICE

1840 Fairway Dr.

San Leandro, CA 94577

Crisis: 1-866-A-WAY-OUT 

Office: (510) 357-0205  

Website: http://bfwc.org/

Tri-Valley Haven

3663 Pacific Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550

Counseling and Administrative Offices:
925.449.5845

Crisis Line:
1.800.884.8119

WEBSITE: https://trivalleyhaven.org/

Ruby’s Place

Admin Office

20880 Baker Rd,

Castro Valley, CA 94546-5729  

Multilingual Services in: 

English: (888) 339-SAFE (7233)

Spanish: (510) 303-9953 

website: https://www.rubysplace.org/wp/

Afghan Coalition

39155 Liberty Street, Suite D-460

Fremont, CA

(510) 745-1682

website: https://afghancoalition.org/

SAVE – Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments

EMPOWERMENT CENTER

1900 Mowry Ave., Suite 201
Fremont, CA 94538

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Website: https://save-dv.org/

Shalom Bayit

Ending Domestic Violence in Jewish Homes

P.O. Box 2883, Berkeley, CA 94702

A project of the Tides Center

(866) 742-5667 (SHALOM-7) toll free within the Bay Area

website: https://shalom-bayit.org/

SOUTH BAY:

MAITRI

Mailing Address    PO Box: 697, Santa Clara, CA 95052

Helpline: 1-888-862-4874

website: https://maitri.org/

YWCA Silicon Valley Domestic Violence Department

Silicon Valley Office 

375 S. Third St. San Jose, CA 95112      

Crisis: (800) 572-2782

Office: (408) 295-4011

website: https://yourywca.org/

Asian Americans for Community Involvement

24- hour hotline: (408) 975-2739

***Online chat platform

Safe Chat Silicon Valley

Text Helpline: 1-833-488-1236

Asian Women’s Home
Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI)
2400 Moorpark Ave., Suite 300
San Jose, CA 95128

Family Justice Center
9 am-12 pm, 1-5 pm
749 Story Road Suite #50, San Jose, CA 95122

website: https://aaci.org/

Community Solutions

Sexual Assault & DV Crisis Line: 1 (877) 363-7238

Youth & Family Crisis Line: (408) 683-4118

Office: 1 (408) 842-7138

Website: https://www.communitysolutions.org/need-help/

Gilroy (Headquarters):

9015 Murray Avenue, #100

Gilroy, CA 95020

1.408.842.7138

Mon-Fri 8:30am to 5:00pm

Morgan Hill

16264 Church Street, #103

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

1.408.779.2113

Mon-Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm

San Jose

1356 Ridder Park Drive

San Jose, CA 95131

1.408.225.9163

Mon-Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm

Peninsula:

Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse

CORA’s Main Office 

2211 Palm Avenue  

San Mateo, CA 94403 

CORA East Palo Alto Office 

Located within the Renaissance Center 

1848 Bay Road 

East Palo Alto, CA 94303  

24-Hour Hotline – (800) 300-1080

Office: 650-652-0800

website: https://www.corasupport.org/