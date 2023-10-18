SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you, or someone you know, are a victim of domestic violence, resources are available. KRON4 has compiled a list of Bay Area domestic violence sheltters.
Bay Area domestic violence shelters:
NORTH BAY:
Napa Emergency Women’s Services
1141 Pear Tree Ln #220, Napa, CA 94558
Phone number: (707) 255-6397
Website: https://www.napanews.org/
YWCA Of Sonoma County
2755 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Phone number: Crisis: (707) 546-1234; Office: (707) 546-9922
Website: https://www.ywcasc.org/
SafeQuest Solano
1261 Travis Blvd., Ste. 230 Fairfield, CA 94533
Phone number: (866) 487-7233
Website: https://www.safequest.us/
Center for Domestic Peace
734 A Street
San Rafael,CA 94901-3923
Phone Number: (415) 924-6616
Website: http://www.centerfordomesticpeace.org/
SAN FRANCISCO:
Asian Women’s Shelter
3543 18th Street #19
San Francisco, CA 94110
Phone number: Crisis: 1-877-751-0880; Office: (415) 751-7110
Website: https://www.sfaws.org/
Community United Against Violence
427 S Van Ness Ave San Francisco, CA 94103
Phone number: (415) 333-4357
Website: https://www.cuav.org/
Cooperative Restraining Order Clinic
3543 18th Street, Box #5
San Francisco, CA 94110
Phone number: (415) 864-1790
Website: https://www.probono.net/sf/volunteer/item.Cooperative_Restraining_Order_Clinic_CROC
La Casa de Las Madres
1269 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103
Phone number: (877) 503-1850
Website: http://www.lacasa.org/
Riley Center of St. Vincent de Paul
1175 Howard Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Phone number: 24-Hour Support Line: (415) 255-0165; English: (415) 757–6595; Spanish: (415) 757–6490
Website: https://svdp-sf.org/what-we-do/riley-center/
Women Organized to Make Abuse Non-Existent
26 Boardman Place
San Francisco, CA 94103
Phone number: (415) 864-4722
Website: http://www.womaninc.org/
EAST BAY:
Family Violence Law Center
470 27th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Phone number: Office: (510) 208-0220
Website: https://fvlc.org/
Family Violence Appellate Project
Helpline: (510) 380-6243
Business line: (510) 858-7358
449 15th St., Suite 104
Oakland, CA 94612
Website: http://fvaplaw.org/
STAND! For Families Free of Violence
1410 Danzig Plaza, Concord, CA 94520
Business Line: 925-676-2845
Crisis Line: 1-888-215-5555
Website: https://www.standffov.org/
Building Futures with Women & Children
MAIN OFFICE
1840 Fairway Dr.
San Leandro, CA 94577
Crisis: 1-866-A-WAY-OUT
Office: (510) 357-0205
Website: http://bfwc.org/
Tri-Valley Haven
3663 Pacific Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550
Counseling and Administrative Offices:
925.449.5845
Crisis Line:
1.800.884.8119
WEBSITE: https://trivalleyhaven.org/
Ruby’s Place
Admin Office
20880 Baker Rd,
Castro Valley, CA 94546-5729
Multilingual Services in:
English: (888) 339-SAFE (7233)
Spanish: (510) 303-9953
website: https://www.rubysplace.org/wp/
Afghan Coalition
39155 Liberty Street, Suite D-460
Fremont, CA
(510) 745-1682
website: https://afghancoalition.org/
SAVE – Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments
EMPOWERMENT CENTER
1900 Mowry Ave., Suite 201
Fremont, CA 94538
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Website: https://save-dv.org/
Shalom Bayit
Ending Domestic Violence in Jewish Homes
P.O. Box 2883, Berkeley, CA 94702
A project of the Tides Center
(866) 742-5667 (SHALOM-7) toll free within the Bay Area
website: https://shalom-bayit.org/
SOUTH BAY:
MAITRI
Mailing Address PO Box: 697, Santa Clara, CA 95052
Helpline: 1-888-862-4874
website: https://maitri.org/
YWCA Silicon Valley Domestic Violence Department
Silicon Valley Office
375 S. Third St. San Jose, CA 95112
Crisis: (800) 572-2782
Office: (408) 295-4011
website: https://yourywca.org/
Asian Americans for Community Involvement
24- hour hotline: (408) 975-2739
***Online chat platform
Safe Chat Silicon Valley
Text Helpline: 1-833-488-1236
Asian Women’s Home
Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI)
2400 Moorpark Ave., Suite 300
San Jose, CA 95128
Family Justice Center
9 am-12 pm, 1-5 pm
749 Story Road Suite #50, San Jose, CA 95122
website: https://aaci.org/
Community Solutions
Sexual Assault & DV Crisis Line: 1 (877) 363-7238
Youth & Family Crisis Line: (408) 683-4118
Office: 1 (408) 842-7138
Website: https://www.communitysolutions.org/need-help/
Gilroy (Headquarters):
9015 Murray Avenue, #100
Gilroy, CA 95020
1.408.842.7138
Mon-Fri 8:30am to 5:00pm
Morgan Hill
16264 Church Street, #103
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
1.408.779.2113
Mon-Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm
San Jose
1356 Ridder Park Drive
San Jose, CA 95131
1.408.225.9163
Mon-Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm
Peninsula:
Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse
CORA’s Main Office
2211 Palm Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94403
CORA East Palo Alto Office
Located within the Renaissance Center
1848 Bay Road
East Palo Alto, CA 94303
24-Hour Hotline – (800) 300-1080
Office: 650-652-0800
website: https://www.corasupport.org/